Atlas Integrated Finance Ltd launches hybrid PMS scheme in ETF for investors

Mumbai : Atlas Integrated Finance Ltd, an integrated broking house has launched a hybrid PMS scheme in ETF for its investors. This new scheme will enable investors to invest in the Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty Next 50 ETF, Gold ETF and Liquid ETF in varying proportions. The ticket size for investing would be minimum Rs. 50 Lakhs for a recommended holding period of minimum three years. AIFL has tied up with HDFC Bank for the custody services of the newly launched ETF.

The asset allocation would be, if the investor is investing in NIFTY 50 the minimum allocation would be 15% going up to maximum 90% with a medium to high risk. To invest in NIFTY Next 50 the minimum allocation is 15% up to 90 % with the same medium to high risk. When an investor invests in Gold ETF then the minimum allocation is 8% to a maximum 40% with a medium risk whereas while investing in Liquid ETF, the minimum allocation if 2% going up to 40% maintaining a low risk.

Mr. Nilesh Shah, CMD, Atlas Integrated Finance Ltd said, “We are glad to launch our new PMS scheme in ETF for investors. The objective is to provide investors with maximum return during market upside and maximum protection during market downside by investing in basket of indexes which include the Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty Next 50 ETF, Gold ETF and Liquid ETF in varying proportions.”

This new PMS scheme will give investors an exposure to invest in the top 100 companies in the Nifty 50 and Nifty next 50 index and gold. Investment in a pool of assets is effective thereby diluting the risk significantly as even if one asset underperforms in the pool of resources in an ETF, it can be compensated by the exceptional growth of other assets.”

Index funds are ideal for investors who wish to invest for long term to reap the potentials of equity to generate higher returns but are not able to spare enough time to execute their transactions and review their portfolio. They provide building blocks for better asset allocation.

Atlas Integrated Finance Ltd has been associated with Goldman Sachs AMC (Benchmark AMC) since 2001 in creating and promoting ETF products across various cliental groups, hence offering a 20year domain expertise.

