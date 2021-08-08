Aditya Birla Capital trades jubilantly on reporting 52% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Aditya Birla Capital is currently trading at Rs. 122.25, up by 8.60 points or 7.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 113.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 117.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 122.35 and Rs. 117.00 respectively. So far 1747787 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 139.60 on 09-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 56.80 on 06-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 122.35 and Rs. 112.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 29232.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.69%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.73% and 13.87% respectively.

Aditya Birla Capital has reported net profit at Rs 26.49 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net loss Rs 0.72 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company reported 5- fold jump at Rs 41.98 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 8.47 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported rise of 52.25% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 302.03 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 198.38 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 6.43% at Rs 4301.94 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 4041.95 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

