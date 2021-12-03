Adani Ports reports 4% growth in cargo volume during November

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported cargo volume of 24.74 MMT for November 2021 as compared to 23.77 MMT for the same period last year, registering a growth of 4.08%. Also, APSEZ’s portfolio of ports has handled a cargo volume of 209.45 MMT in eight months of FY22 ending November 30, a growth of 43% on a y-o-y basis, which is also higher than the entire volume handled in FY19.

The company’s Mundra Port has crossed 100 MMT during the eight months period. Its container volumes reached 5.5 million TEUs, of which Mundra Port has achieved 4.4 million TEUs. Additionally, Dry cargo volume surpassed 100 MMT.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest integrated logistics player in India.

