President of India Honours Freedom Fighters on the 78th anniversary of ‘Quit India Movement’

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, honoured and felicitated 202 freedom fighters from across the country on the occasion of 78th anniversary of Quit India Day today (August 9, 2020).

Every year, the President of India hosts an ‘At Home’ Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement – 9th August – to honour freedom fighters. This year ‘At Home’ Reception could not be organised in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, State/UT Governments have been requested to honour and felicitate freedom fighters with a shawl and angavastram by District Magistrate/Addl District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate at their homes on behalf of the President. Rashtrapati Bhavan provided Angvastram and shawls to the State/UT Governments through their Resident Commissioners.