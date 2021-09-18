Power Finance Corporation jumps on issuing India’s first-ever Euro Green Bond

Power Finance Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 138.45, up by 2.10 points or 1.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 136.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 137.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 139.50 and Rs. 135.15 respectively. So far 471416 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 140.75 on 15-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 82.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 140.75 and Rs. 133.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 36499.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.72% and 7.28% respectively.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has successfully issued its maiden Euro 300 million 7-year Euro Bond issuance. The pricing of 1.841% achieved is the lowest yield locked in by an Indian Issuer in the Euro markets.

It is the first ever Euro denominated Green bond issuance from India. Moreover, it is the first ever Euro issuance by an Indian NBFC and the first Euro bond issuance from India since 2017.

PFC is central PSU under Ministry of Power and India’s leading NBFC.

