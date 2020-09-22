How to Crack TNPSC Exams Effortlessly

TNPSC or the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is an independent body and department of the Government of Tamil Nadu that recruits personnel for various roles on offer in the state’s public service. Each year the TNPSC exam is conducted in groups (I to VII) to recruit deserving candidates for low-level, mid-level and high-level posts.

Selection for the lower level posts is done purely based on the written examination whereas selection for the mid-level posts and high-level posts involve 2-3 rounds. Recruitment for mid-level posts involves a written test followed by an oral test while the process for high-level posts involves a prelims examination, mains exam and a final interview.

In this article, we will cover some overarching time-tested tips and strategies that will help you crack the TNPSC exam effortlessly irrespective of which group you are applying for.

Be thorough with the syllabus and the exam pattern. The syllabus and exam pattern vary for each group based on the post you are applying for. Please ensure that you check the official website for the detailed syllabus and exam pattern pertinent to your post/TNPSC Group. Before you start preparing, solve an official mock or the previous year question paper while emulating exam conditions to find out where you stand. Check the official answer key and use the actual marking scheme for your post/group to evaluate yourself. For instance, you can check out the TNPSC Group 2 answer key and TNSPC Group 4 answer key .

Based on your performance, you can come up with a realistic study-plan that allows you to focus on your weaknesses and capitalize on your strengths. Acclimatize yourself with the marking scheme, and the overall cutoff. Your goal should be to clear the overall cutoff comfortably. If you observe the previous-year question papers carefully, you will notice that certain topics/areas are tested more frequently and given more weightage. Focus on these topics to maximize your score and clear the cutoff. Applications for the TNPSC exam are invited through an online portal and the notification for the exam is issued along with all the pertinent details. Please check the official website – Tnpsc.gov.in for details such as the #vacancies, eligibility criteria, important dates and steps involved in the application. Try to complete the application formalities as soon as possible. This will help you focus all your energy and time on preparation. Most posts require the candidates to be proficient in Tamil on the date of the notification. Ensure that you have proof supporting your knowledge of the Tamil language. Please note that any academic qualification obtained to support your claim after the date of the exam notification will not be accepted. Candidates are expected to be well-versed with the current affairs pertinent to Tamil Nadu and familiar with the problems that plague the state. These will be tested during the interview stage or the oral test. It is advisable to read the newspaper daily (English and Tamil). This will help you stay current and brush up your Tamil before the exam. Ensure that you choose the right study material for each subject. Spend some time researching before choosing a book. It is advisable to use only one book (per subject) that suits your style of preparation. Solve questions after learning a new concept to reinforce and cement your understanding. This will save you a lot of time. Once you are thorough with topics across all the subjects attempt solving all the previous question papers while emulating exam conditions. Keep a detailed error log and revisit topics that you frequently falter at. The last 2-3 weeks in the run-up to the exam should be completely utilized for solving mocks and boosting your confidence.

Now all that’s left to do is to get started and execute these strategies to ensure success.

All the best!