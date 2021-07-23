Hero MotoCorp inches up on launching updated version of Maestro Edge 125 scooter

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2849.10, up by 11.10 points or 0.39 % from its previous closing of Rs. 2838.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2864.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2864.95 and Rs. 2843.30 respectively.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2622.50 on 03-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2909.65 and Rs. 2805.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 56700.37 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76 % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87 % and 9.37 % respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has launched an updated version of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter model with prices starting from Rs 72,250 (ex-showroom Delhi). The upgraded Maestro Edge 125 will be available in three variants — disc brake, drum brake, and connected — priced at Rs 72,250, Rs 76,500, and Rs 79,750 respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The new scooter comes with a projector LED headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect app, and new sharper design features.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

