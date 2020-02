Udaipur : The Zinc Football academy was felicitated by Zee Hindustan for their remarkable contribution in the promotion of sporting activities at Zawar Mines. Zinc Football’s effort towards sports were recognised at a conference – Hindustan ki Baat (Udaipur Se): A discussion and deliberation Conclave –2020 by Zee Hindustan. Mr. Vishal Agarwal – Head CSR received the award on behalf of Zinc Football and Hindustan Zinc.

