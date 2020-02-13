Zero tolerance in import-export of drugs: Amit Shah at BIMSTEC conference

Amit Shah was speaking at the Bimstec conference on combating drug trafficking in the national capital.

India is hosting the first-ever BIMSTEC nation’s conference on February 13-14.

The Narcotics Control Bureau for drug law enforcement has organised the two-day conference.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an international organisation comprising seven countries, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand that fall in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal.

