Zee5 And Airtel Deepen Strategic Collaboration : All Airtel Thanks customers to get FREE unlimited access to ZEE5’s premium catalogue

Udaipur. There is some really exciting news for all Airtel Thanks customers, who will now get FREE Unlimited access to ZEE5’s premium content library as part of their exclusive Thanks benefits. ZEE5, India’s Entertainment super-app and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) have been deepening their collaboration to bring best-in-class digital entertainment to customers in India. This special offer for Airtel Thanks customers will be available from May 4, 2020 to July 12, 2020. Airtel Thanks customers will be able to access the entire catalogue of ZEE5 premium content without having to pay any subscription charges. Mr. Manpreet Bumrah, Business Development & Commercial head, ZEE5 India said, “ZEE5 is extremely happy to strengthen the relationship further with Airtel.

ZEE5 is a complete entertainment destination with a depth of offerings across content types, genres and 12 languages which is hard to beat. Having established ourselves as entertainment super-app of India, with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. We are looking to expand our reach through this partnership with Airtel as we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country. We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Airtel customers highly entertained throughout this summer.”

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel Thanks is now one of the largest REWARDS programs in India and offers a truly differentiated experience to our loyal customers. We are delighted to work with ZEE to bring high quality premium video content to our customers as part of the expanding Thanks Rewards.” As ZEE5 entered into its 3rd year of operations, the leading OTT platform in the country is looking to strengthen its relationships further. Airtel’s pool of audiences will allow ZEE5 to tap into an evolved customer base consuming content on the move. While ZEE5 continues to partner with brands that are cutting-edge and best-in-class, the core focus of all alliances is to enable a seamless content viewing experience for consumers. Airtel Thanks is the flagship customer program of Airtel as part of its strategy of winning with quality customers. The program is designed to deliver exclusive rewards and is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. The benefits are powered by Airtel’s strong partnerships, which go from premium content, device protection and much more.