ZEE Entertainment donates 20 Ambulances, 4,000 PPE Kits and 1,50,000 Daily Meals to Rajasthan | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : India’s leading Content Company,Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) today, in line with its national level CSR drive against Covid-19, officially handed over critical healthcare equipment to the state of Rajasthan, further strengthening its fight against Covid-19.In the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister,Mr. Ashok Gehlot, the ambulances were handed over to the RajasthanGovernment.

The Company has utilized the sanctioned CSR budget (for the fight against Covid-19) to provide the following essentials to the state:

Ambulances – 20 ambulances donated to the state.

PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kits – 4,000 kits donated to the state.

Daily Meals – 1,50,000 daily meals to be provided to migrants and daily wage earners.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ZEE said, “As part of ZEE’s national-level CSR drive against Covid-19, the Company is committed to provide a strong support to the Rajasthan Government in its fight against the pandemic. We sincerely hope that the donated healthcare requirements will further enable the state to address the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic and strengthen its overall healthcare ecosystem.”

Mr. Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan said, “The Government of Rajasthan has strengthened the health infrastructure on a wide scale during this pandemic and is working to ensure there is zero mortality rate related to Covid-19 infection in the state. We would like to thank Mr. Punit Goenka and ZEE for their support in this time of need towards Covid-19 response and relief.”

In its national level CSR drive towards enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure against Covid-19, ZEE had committed to donate 240+ ambulances, 46,000+ PPE kits, 90+ oxygen humidifiers & 6,00,000 Daily Meals. The donation to the state of Rajasthan is in line with this national level CSR drive.

At a national level, ZEE hasalso financially supported over 5000 Daily Wage Earners working directly or indirectly with theCompany. Further, 3400+ employees have contributed towards PM CARES Fund. The amount generated was matched by ZEE, and the collective proceeds were donated to PM CARES Fund.