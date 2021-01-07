YXNEY MARITIME SIGNS UP AS NEW INMARSAT FLEET DATA APPLICATION PROVIDER

Norwegian-based scale-up Yxney Maritime and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for Yxney Maritime to join the fast-growing group of certified application providers to provide a dedicated application for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.

Fleet Data collects data from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database, equipped with a dashboard and an Application Process Interface (API).

Yxney Maritime has developed the Maress software, a solution for data-driven decarbonisation that allows fuel and emission data to be used for making better decisions on how to increase efficiency and to reduce a ship’s carbon footprint.

Yxney will use the Fleet Data API integration to provide their clients, including a number of leading offshore vessel operators, with a robust and simple way to connect live-data from their vessels to Maress. The new partnership makes it even easier for ship owners, offshore vessel operators and energy companies to join the network of industry leaders using Maress to foster a collaborative approach towards a sustainable maritime industry.

“Through the partnership with Inmarsat, we´re excited to provide vessel owners and operators with a plug-and-play solution to feed actual asset data into the Maress software to make better strategic decisions on how to reduce emissions footprint,” says Gjord Simen Sanna, Yxney CEO.

“We are delighted to be working with an innovative scale-up company such as Yxney Maritime who have a solution that is in great demand with owners and operators who want to reduce emissions,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime.

“Working with Yxney Maritime enables our customers to harness the power of their existing onboard data to help support the IMO’s decarbonisation goals with full emissions transparency,” says Mr Camporeale.

Using Fleet Data, in combination with Maress is a cost-effective package that unlocks high-quality data analysis and data sharing possibilities – giving users a competitive edge in a market where the quest for reduced emissions is paramount.

Please share this news







