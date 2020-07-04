Youth can provide right direction and empower nation: Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda

Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his punyatithi on July 3, Amit Shah, in a tweet, said, “Relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts on education, universal brotherhood and self-awakening continue to remain unbroken even today.”

The Union Home Minister said “Swami Vivekananda had great faith in the abilities of India’s youth power.”

“He believed that only the youth can provide the right direction and empower the nation in the times to come,” said Shah.

“Even today, Vivekananda ji’s principles and his ideals continue to inspire the youth towards the service of the nation”, he said. “I bow before him on his punyatithi” said Amit Shah.