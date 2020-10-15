Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 5-year old in Udaipur

Udaipur : A 22 year old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Huda village under Zawar Mines police station limits on Wednesday. “The incident took place on Tuesday when the child’s father who is a driver, had gone to work while her mother had gone to hospital to get medicines. The girl was left in care of her grandfather who too went out to buy some tobacco” SHO, ZawarMines PS Kamlendra Singh told Udaipur Kiran.

The accused who did menial job in the neighbourhood saw the child alone and thought to take advantage of the situation. He touched her inappropriately but luckily the child’s mother returned and the youth ran away. The officer said the parents gave a complaint on tuesday night which was registered under section 7, 8 of the POCSO Act and section 354 of the IPC. Medical examination of the child was held and the accused was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.