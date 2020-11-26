Your Guide to Celebrating the Holidays with Samsung QLED 8K

It’s that time of year again! The holidays are fast approaching, and the holiday spirit is in full swing. Although we can all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike any other, the true meaning behind the season – the sense of togetherness, fun and cheer – remains as important as it’s ever been.

Like the holidays, Samsung QLED 8K brings people together, although they do so in a slightly different way. The first part of our series guided you through picking out the perfect holiday gift from Samsung’s lifestyle TV lineup. Here, we’ll show you how Samsung QLED 8K’s combination of convenient features and immersive entertainment can make celebrating the holidays that much more fun.

‘Deck the Halls’ with Ambient Mode

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by surrounding yourself with holiday-themed art?

Samsung QLED 8K’s Ambient Mode allows you to do just that. The feature adds a fun new dimension to decorating your living space by transforming your TV’s off screen into an immersive canvas. It’s perfect for those of us who love watching cozy content around the holidays, because it offers us more opportunities to enjoy festive imagery.

Make Time for a Holiday Movie Marathon

Watching films with friends and family is such an important part of the holidays. With so many classics to choose from, you’ll want a TV that allows you to enjoy each and every one in crystal clear quality.

Available in sizes ranging from 43 all the way up to 98 inches, Samsung QLED 8K takes movie marathons to a whole new level. Immerse yourself in your favorite holiday films with bright, vivid colors and jaw-dropping detail.

Enjoy Concerts and Musicals

For many of us, the holidays just wouldn’t be the same without the music – the concerts, musicals and more – that makes this season feel so special. With so many concerts and performances going virtual this year, many of us are turning to our TVs to enjoy this important part of the holiday experience.

Samsung QLED 8K allows you to view concerts and performances at a level of quality that makes you feel like you’re there. They do so by combining impeccable visuals with powerful audio innovations like Object Tracking Sound+ and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA). The former follows movement on screen to create lifelike, three-dimensional sound, while the latter analyzes scenes in real time to optimize sound for speech, music and more.

Unwrap a More Immersive Gaming Experience

With next-generation consoles set to be among this year’s hottest gifts, those who wish to get the most out of their gaming sessions will require TVs that are capable of supporting the most immersive experience possible.

Samsung optimized its QLED 8K, inside and out, to offer gamers an edge over the competition. The TVs work seamlessly with consoles to minimize barriers to your immersion, including tearing, stuttering and lag, producing the type of smooth and crisp gameplay that takes console gaming to the next level.

Make More Memories Together

More than anything, the holidays are about spending quality time with friends and family, reflecting on memories, and forging new ones.

Samsung QLED 8K’s built-in screen-sharing features make it easy for families to relive precious moments. Sharing home movies and music couldn’t be simpler with Tap View and Multi View. Both features allow you to instantly mirror content on your smartphone’s screen to your TV’s spacious display. Once you’ve found a video you’d like to show the group, simply tap your smartphone to your TV’s side to mirror it with Tap View, or use Multi View to create a picture-in-picture window of your smartphone’s screen that you can display alongside what’s on TV.