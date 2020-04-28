Your children don’t want you perfect, Jolie tells parents during pandemic

The 44-year-old actor, who has six children –three biological and three adopted — with former husband Brad Pitt, said she understands how parents are trying to lead their loved ones during this crisis.

“I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking,” Jolie wrote in a letter published in a magazine’s parents newsletter.

Recalling her early years, the actor said she was not a “stable youth” and never thought she could be anyone’s mother.

“It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work,” she said.

Being a parent, Jolie said taught her to always be ready for her children and put aside anything that she was doing.

“So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that’s impossible.

“It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together,” she added.