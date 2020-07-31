WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, although older people are at a higher risk of severe disease, younger people are at risk too. One of the challenges we face is convincing younger people of this risk, he added.
Saying that young people can be infected and can transmit the virus to others, he stressed that young people must take the same precautions to protect themselves and others.
Young people must take precautions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, says WHO
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, although older people are at a higher risk of severe disease, younger people are at risk too. One of the challenges we face is convincing younger people of this risk, he added.