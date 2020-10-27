Young Bangladeshi boy wins special prize in Global Art Competition conducted by ICCR | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The ICCR had launched a global painting competition named ‘United Against CORONA- Express through Art’ which attracted 8000 artwork entries from around the world.

After the first round of competition 210 artworks were shortlisted.

The final jury evaluated and decided the winners from each category such as Indian and Foreign, Professional/Amateur/Children in four different sections: Contemporary Art; Folk and Tribal Art; Cartoons and Illustrations and Digital and New Age Art.

The maximum number of entries for the global competition were received from Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Tuesday.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami handed over the prize money of USD 1000 to Master Anzar Mustaeen Ali in a function held at the Chancery in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He congratulated Master Anzar in the presence of his family and officials of the High Commission.

Six other art works from Bangladesh were selected for showcasing at the digital art exhibition of ICCR.

Report by: Rajesh Jha, Dhaka