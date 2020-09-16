Yoga in Helping Recovery of COVID-19 Patients

The Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), has undertaken a research project to verify the efficacy of Yoga in facilitating early recovery of COVID – 19 patients in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Rishikesh and RML Hospital, Delhi.

Due to stringent restrictions on mass gatherings arising from the contagious nature of COVID-19, the theme for International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020 was adopted as ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’.

The Ministry of AYUSH made various online resources available on its digital platforms like the Yoga Portal and the social media handles like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to provide ample opportunities for the people to learn Yoga from their homes.

The Ministry also organized the ‘My Life, My Yoga (MLMY)’ i.e. the Jeevan Yoga video blogging contest with attractive prizes for the winners and runners-up. Additionally, the Ministry of AYUSH, in association with PrasarBharati, telecasted a trainer led Yoga session on DD National on the sixth International Day of Yoga.

Numerous online discourses on Yoga by prominent Yoga gurus and experts were also organized as a part of the promotional campaign for IDY 2020. 16 Yoga gurus and experts delivered their discourses from the 5th of June 2020 to the 20th of June 2020, which were streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Also, as a part of observation of IDY this Ministry has reached out to Gram Pradhans with suggested plan of action for Yoga promotion in villages. Common Service Centers (CSCs) of the Ministry of Electronics & IT have also been roped in for promotion of Yoga in rural areas.

To facilitate training from home, daily telecast of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was organized on DD Bharti for making more and more people familiar with CYP and preparing them for the main event.

Prominent celebrities from the entertainment industry gave promotional messages on Yoga, encouraging the people to be active participants from their homes in the IDY.

This information was given by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.