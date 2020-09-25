‘Yoga Break’ at Work Place of Ministry of AYUSH resumes from today

This five minute protocol is intended to introduce people at the work place to Yoga, and also to help them to take a break from the work schedule and to refresh and re-focus.

Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline intended to bring balance and well being of individuals to the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions.

Due to change in working habits, particularly on computer and continuously sitting for long hours majority of work force is feeling work stress. Such stress may decrease the focus at work which may further hamper their efficiency and effectiveness.