Yess 2 Launches Range of Hand Sanitizers

Yess 2 announced new range of Hand sanitisers and immediate availability of the product. With the launch of Yess 2 hand sanitizers, it has ventured into the personal hygiene industry.

Coronavirus cases are on an all-time high and it is of utmost importance to practice good hygiene. To cope up with the ever-rising demand of sanitization products, we are launching our own range of hand sanitizers to meet up with the growing needs and to provide Indians with a weapon to fight this deadly virus,” said Manish Jain, Co-founder at Yess 2.

The new range of hand sanitizers is made from the required amount of over 70% alcohol to provide protection against germs and harmful bacteria, the company said in a statement.

“Yess 2 hand sanitizers will not only wipe off germs but also leave behind a moisturized and hydrated skin. The sanitizers will be made available at affordable rates across cities to meet the shortage of supply and will be in packaged in different quantities to suit the needs,” said Varun Jain, Co-founder at Yess 2 about the launch.

Yess 2 hand sanitizers are available in several packaging from 100 ML, 200 ML, 500 ML & 5 L and that they have regular monthly sanitizer kits for families and SME’s which incorporates one among 5 L & four of 500 ML.

Yess 2 hand sanitizers now available in stores and chemists near you and on www.yess2.com.