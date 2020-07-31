Yes Bank Scam: Special CBI court rejects bail pleas of Wadhawan brothers

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and RKW Developers respectively, were arrested in April by the CBI in connection with the scam.



Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor is also an accused in the case.



According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018, when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL.



