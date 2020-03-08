YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Kapoor was questioned at ED’s Ballard Pier office in Mumbai for over 30 hours. The agency simultaneously conducted searches at residences of his three daughters in Delhi and Mumbai. Kapoor’s wife and daughters were also quizzed for hours.

According to the officials, Kapoor’s wife Bindu, and his daughters –Rakhee, Roshni and Radha– own “several companies”. They allegedly received kickbacks from various corporate entities in exchange for disbursal of loans from YES Bank.

The CBI started investigation into the Rs 2,267-crore EPF fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in DHFL.

The ED action came after the RBI on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

