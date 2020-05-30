Year of accomplishments: BJP preisdent JP Nadda on 1-year of Modi 2.0

Nadda underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led from the front during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and took bold and timely decisions by involving people to combat the deadly infection.

“While many big, powerful countries found themselves helpless against COVID-19, situation is under control in India,” Nadda said at a press conference here on the first anniversary of the Modi government’s second term.

Hailing the Centre’s decision of the lockdown as timely, the BJP leader said the move helped in checking the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Citing the Citizenship Amendment (Act) scrapping of Article 370, strengthening of anti-terror laws, bank mergers among the key successes, Nadda said these bold decisions helped in strengthening the country and realising the objective of ‘one nation, one constitution’.

He announced that the party will hold digital rallies across the country to mark the first anniversary of ‘Modi govt 2.0’.