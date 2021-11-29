Xpro India touches roof on planning to raise funds

Xpro India is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 742.50, up by 35.35 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 707.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 690.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 742.50 and Rs. 671.80 respectively. So far 17821 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 814.45 on 12-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 32.55 on 30-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 751.80 and Rs. 665.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 795.99 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.20% and 49.78% respectively.

Xpro India is planning to raise funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible securities of any description or warrants or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on December 2, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the same.

Xpro India is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry.