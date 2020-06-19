WWICS Continues to Help Immigrants Willing to Settle in Canada Amid COVID-19 Crisis

At a time when uncertainty, panic and misinformation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic and immigration; World’s largest immigration group – WWICS continues to offer potential immigrants reliable immigration services & round the clock assistance in line with government of Canada’s updated policies and regulations.

Perhaps the biggest indication of Canada’s resounding commitment towards immigrants, even regardless of the special immigration and travel restrictions in place, is that both the federal government and Canadian provinces continue to hold immigration draws to invite more people to submit their applications for Canadian permanent residence.

Despite the fact that Canada’s immigration policies and procedures have undergone major changes since March 18, the popular federal Express Entry system has remained fully operational. In fact over 42,000 Express Entry candidates already received invitations to apply (ITAs) for Canadian permanent residence so far in 2020.

Canada is still allowing exempt immigrants, international students, and temporary foreign workers working in essential sectors to enter the country. Although there may be some delays in the visa application processing times, the Canadian visa application process is still open to skilled foreign worker and international students who want to begin a new life in Canada.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has also announced various temporary measures to help applicants who are not able to submit their complete documentation due to coronavirus-related disruptions. Applicants are granted extra time to submit supporting documentation as long as they can provide proof that they were unable to attain due to being restricted to do so.

In order to offer more flexibility and help foreign nationals enter Canada during coronavirus pandemic, IRCC has also put in place a temporary policy measure to exempt temporary foreign workers who are set to work as truck drivers, or in the Health-Care, Agriculture or Agri-food sectors in Canada from having to give their biometrics before arriving in Canada if the biometrics collection site closest to them is closed due to a coronavirus-related disruption.

The Canadian government has carried out special measures affecting international students during the coronavirus pandemic. They are now allowed to pursue their studies online and remain eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit and eventually for Canadian permanent residence.

Usually, Canada immigration does not count online courses toward the study requirement for a PGWP application. However, due to Canada’s coronavirus travel restrictions, IRCC reformed this rule & announced that International students will not have time deducted from the length of their PGWP for the period they spent outside of Canada, up to December 31, 2020.

The Government of Canada has also temporarily removed restrictions on off-campus work for certain international students. International students working in an essential service such as in health care, critical infrastructure or the supply of food and other critical goods are currently allowed to work more than 20 hours per week, while their classes are in session.

Effective from June 8, 2020, Canada also allowed immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents Spouse or common-law partner, Dependent children, Parent or step-parent, and Guardian or tutor to enter Canada. They will be able to enter Canada as long as the visit is at least 15 days long and they must self-quarantine by law for 14 days upon entering Canada.

IRCC has announced that it will resume the processing of Temporary Resident Visas (TRVs) submitted online as well as electronic travel authorization (eTA) applications on June 9. Applications will be processed for only those individuals who are currently eligible to travel to Canada based on current travel restrictions. These include individuals travelling to Canada for essential purposes and eligible immediate family members who intend on remaining in Canada for at least 15 days.

