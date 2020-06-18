WTC Chandigarh Kick Starts the Economic Cycle of the Region

The construction work at WTC Chandigarh is in full swing

The company ensures the safety and security of its workers

Amidst the ambiguity of business cycles to reinstate soon, WTC Chandigarh is amongst the few real estate projects in the region wherein the construction activity has resumed in full swing kick-starting the state’s economic cycle.

Recently, Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh has announced to provide great relief to the real estate sector by granting the extension of six months in the construction period of the projects. Aimed at providing the much-needed fillip to the sector, the relief measures announced are expected to instill the confidence and positivity back in the sector. The real estate sector has a significant role in driving the country’s economy. With the construction activity picking up the pace, it would create a great impact on reviving the economy.

As most of the construction workers were staying at the site of WTC Chandigarh since the lockdown was announced. Further to the government’s announcements, this has enabled the company to resume the work without any delay.

Col. Arun Kotwal, Advisor, WTC Chandigarh said, “Even with the limited workforce available, our teams have been working diligently in expediting the work. We are happy to get the work back in full swing in a short period.”

During these trying times, the company stands together with the community they work with. Besides, regular food supplies, and medical needs, the company ensures the timely monthly wages of the workers along with the commitment of work for the coming months. Following the proper sanitization and social distancing norms, a safe and secure environment has been created at the site. The company has also facilitated regular medical check-ups at the site for the well-being of the workers and their families.

The Punjab government has issued certain guidelines to carry the construction activity in the state. Adhering the same, the company is maintaining the standard operating procedure as directed by the government and ensuring all precautionary measures are followed.