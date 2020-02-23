World’s largest cricket stadium to host Namaste Trump event; Agra fully geared to welcome US Prez at Taj Mahal

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has a capacity of 1 lakh 10 thousand people. The old Motera cricket stadium hosted 12 Test matches and 24 ODIs between 1983 and 2014. It had a life span of 25 years and will be the world’s largest cricket stadium after the inauguration.

Vice President of the Gujarat Cricket Association Parimal Nathwani has expressed pride that the stadium will host President Trump.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra is fully geared to welcome US President Donald Trump at Taj Mahal. Streets have been spruced up, walls beautified with thematic paintings and the lawns of Taj Mahal bedecked with shimmering flowers to present the best face of Agra.

The US President is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday after attending the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Ahmedabad. In Agra, the Trump family will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany US President and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal.

Official sources said, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there.