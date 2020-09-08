World Solar Technology Summit: PM Modi calls for world to be a part of one world, one sun, one grid

Representatives of ISA member countries attended the summit through video conference.

Union Minister and International Solar Alliance President RK Singh read Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message for the summit.

In his message, Prime Minister appealed all countries to be part of the International Solar Alliance and join the campaign to save the earth.

PM said that India’s per capita carbon emission are the lowest on the world, still India’s commitment to adopt renewable energy helped it in achieving the fourth rank in the world in terms of renewable energy.

In his inaugural speech at the summit, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Oil & Gas PSUs are increasingly evaluating new opportunities in the solar and renewable energy space for diversification.

He also announced that Five Public Sector Undertakings under Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry will be joining International Solar Alliance’s Coalition for Sustainable Climate Action as Corporate Partners.

At the summit, an agreement was also signed between the National Thermal Power Corporation and International Solar Alliance, to implement 47 projects.

Under this agreement, NTPC will start solar power generation projects in 47 member countries of ISA. During the summit, a partnership agreement was also exchanged between Global Green Institute and International Solar Alliance.

The agreement comprises of a target to install 10 lakh solar pumps in member countries of the ISA for irrigation purposes.

Over 26,000 participants from 153 countries are participating in the first World Solar Technology summit.

The International Solar Alliance was launched in 2015 with the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The objective of ISA is to create a network to support cleaner energy system and sustainable economy.

