World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight: UN Chief

Speaking about Thursday’s announcement that there was no new case in the Republic of Korea, the Secretary-General said, the country has been extremely successful in addressing the coronavirus outbreak and is planning to tackle climate change in its recovery from COVID-19.

Speaking at a news conference, Mr Guterres said, South Korea has presented plans for very ambitious green deal for its recovery from the pandemic, including a ban on new coal-fired plants and a reduction of emissions from existing coal-fired plants.

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement early Thursday that four cases in the previous 24 hours, all imported, took the country’s total to 10,765, with 247 deaths and 9,059 recoveries.