World Radio Day calls for diversity across airwaves

Radio is a medium to educate and provide information. It also helps in promoting freedom of expression across cultures.

The theme of World Radio Day 2020 is “Radio and Diversity”.

The theme focuses on diversity and plurilingualism.

It is an important medium to celebrate humanity in all its diversity and provides a platform for democratic discourse.

The main purpose of celebrating World Radio Day is to spread awareness among the public and the media to raise the importance of radio.

It also encourages decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio, enhance networking and generate a sort of international cooperation among the broadcasters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that on this World Radio Day, let us recognize the enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world”.