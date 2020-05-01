World observes ‘International Labour Day’ today

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the men and women workers on the occasion of International Labour Day.

In a tweet, President said, this day is dedicated to honour the hard work and dedication of crores of men and women workers.

President said, they are laying the foundation for a better and prosperous India and they are the nation builders in the true sense. In his message, Director General of International Labour Organization, Guy Ryder called upon everyone to together build a better normal.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, the time is now to bring solutions to the table and secure a future of work built on social justice.

DG, International Labour Organization, Ryder said, the lasting legacy of the 2020 global health and human crisis must be that Labour Day 2021 marks progress in shaping a better normal.