World must be better prepared for next pandemic: WHO Chief

The chief said that this won’t be the last pandemic and we must take lessons from history which says outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life.

It added that it is in close consultations with many countries on ensuring that vaccine is fairly distributed.

WHO adviser, Bruce Aylward also said that the WHO is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan.

Over 2.74 crore people are infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 8.96 lakh have died so far.

WHO senior adviser, Bruce Aylward, says:

” We, from our side of course would welcome very much the participation of India as a full member of the COVAX facility, both in term of its extensive experience in vaccine, extensive experience in working together in the global scene in terms of childhood vaccination, other vaccines, India is an incredibly important player and we very much welcome to be part of the COVAX facility.”

