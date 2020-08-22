World Mental Health Day 2019: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Promotion

World Mental Health Day is being observed It is an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE
Becoming depressed
Behaving recklessly
Withdrawing or feeling isolated
Getting affairs in order and giving away valued possessions
Showing a marked change in behavior, attitudes or appearance
Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
Sleeping too little or too much
Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
Displaying extreme mood swings
Suffering a major loss or life change
Crying or Fighting
Impulsiveness
Self-mutilation
Writing about death and suicide
Extremes of behavior
Changes in behavior
According to the WHO, more than 800,000 people die by suicide every year, making it the principal cause of death among people between fifteen to twenty-nine years old.Suicide is a global public health problem that deserves the attention of all the actors in the field of mental health Suicide is a preventable cause of death.
SUICIDE PREVENTION
Do not ignore the warning signs
Talk to the person about the problem
Do not leave the person alone
Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
Be with friends and family instead of being alone
Seek help from a mental health professional
STEPS FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION
Improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem
Improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide
Reduce the stigma associated with suicide
Let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.
There are numerous complex factors that contribute to a suicide, but it is most important is that our actions be geared toward prevention. Raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo is important to make progress in preventing suicide.