World Mental Health Day 2019: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Promotion

World Mental Health Day is being observed It is an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Becoming depressed

Behaving recklessly

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Getting affairs in order and giving away valued possessions

Showing a marked change in behavior, attitudes or appearance

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

Suffering a major loss or life change

Crying or Fighting

Impulsiveness

Self-mutilation

Writing about death and suicide

Extremes of behavior

Changes in behavior

According to the WHO, more than 800,000 people die by suicide every year, making it the principal cause of death among people between fifteen to twenty-nine years old.Suicide is a global public health problem that deserves the attention of all the actors in the field of mental health Suicide is a preventable cause of death.

SUICIDE PREVENTION

Do not ignore the warning signs

Talk to the person about the problem

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Be with friends and family instead of being alone

Seek help from a mental health professional

STEPS FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

Improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem

Improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide

Reduce the stigma associated with suicide

Let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.

There are numerous complex factors that contribute to a suicide, but it is most important is that our actions be geared toward prevention. Raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo is important to make progress in preventing suicide.