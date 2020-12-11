World Health Organisation applauds India for Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign; celebrities from all walks support the movement

The clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all Indians of Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz has received praise from the World Health Organisation. In a tweet, WHO said, “WHO applauds India’s initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz.”

The campaign launched as part of the nation-wide Fit India Movement by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on December 1, has gained the support of celebrities from different fields – Bollywood, sportspersons, writers, doctors, fitness influencers, among others, who have enthusiastically urged Indians to follow the basic mantra of 30 minutes of fitness every day.

Badminton World Champion and Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu tweeted “Fitness is a huge part of my life and this is the chance for everyone to come together and unite for this great movement!”

Writer Chetan Bhagat further added that one’s fitness has a “profound effect on immunity, mood, health and overall wellness in life.” And thus, is great that all of us can do.

Lifestyle and wellness expert Luke Coutinho agreed to their thoughts and added “Working out for just 30 minutes a day can go a long way in contributing to your fitness and overall health levels! Thank you so much @narendramodi & @KirenRijiju for making me a part of this wonderful initiative!”

ISSF World Cup Gold Medalist shooter Apurvi Chandela also supported their view and tweeted “Do something today, that your future self will thank you for!! A minimum of 30 minutes of daily exercise can bring about many positive changes in your body, mind and soul. #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement.”

They were also joined in their call by two time Olympic Bronze medalist & wrestler Sushil Kumar, Olympic Bronze Medalist shooter Gagan Narang, Former India Cricketer Suresh Raina, Paralympic Silver Medalist Deepa Malik, sprinter Hima Das, Commonwealth Gold medallist Manika Batra, actor Anil Kapoor, TV actress Saumya Tondon, cricketer Mithali Raj, CWG Silver Medalist Manish Kaushik, writer Chetan Bhagat, among many others.

