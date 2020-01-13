World Future Energy Summit begins in Abu Dhabi

The theme for this year’s summit is “Rethinking Global Consumption, Production, and Investment.” World Future Energy Summit is the Middle East’s largest future energy and sustainability event.

Held annually at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the 2020 edition includes exhibition and forum programmes across five main pillars: energy, solar, water, waste and smart cities, hosting an unrivalled gathering of top-level government and business leaders.

The event is starting to set an example for best practice, supporting the circular economy through recycling, and acting to remove single-use plastics from the event.

Also held alongside the World Future Energy Summit are the Climate Innovations Exchange, ‘CLIX’ for short and the Future Sustainability Summit.

The event will showcase 42 of the world’s most disruptive innovations, selected from 1,402 global submissions from 128 countries, related to the future of energy, food, agriculture and sustainability in space.