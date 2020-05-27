World fights COVID-19, mulls reopening

The United States is approaching a grim milestone as the coronovirus death toll approaches 1,00,000 people, amid the ongoing global scramble to contain the virus and find a vaccine. Currently, the death toll for coronavirus cases across the United States is more than 98,000 people.

Brazil deaths by COVID-19 reached 24,512 on Tuesday, with 1,039 new deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. The number of infections in Brazil rose to 3,91,222 with 16,324 new cases.

Russia said on Tuesday 174 people with the coronavirus had died in the past 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807. Officials reported 8,915 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its overall case tally to 362,342.

The Spanish government declared a 10-day official mourning period from Wednesday to honor the nearly 30,000 people who died from the coronavirus pandemic in one of the world’s worst-hit countries. During the mourning period, flags will fly at half-mast all over the country’s public buildings and navy ships.

France’s coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the sixth day, raising hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over for the country. In a statement the French health ministry said that the number of new confirmed cases was up by 0.2%, in line with the rate of the last week and slower than the week before.