World famous Rath Yatra being carried out amid restrictions in Puri, Odisha

The chariots of the Lords Jagannath and Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will be pulled only by the selective servitors and police officials.

The rituals for the world-famous Rath Yatra have started with Mangal Aarati followed by Mailam, Tadaplagi, Rosha hom, Aabakasha and Surya puja.

The Pahandi ritual has also begun. The siblings Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will board the chariots at the Singha Dwara facing towards the Gundicha Temple by 10 in the morning.

The Chherapahara ritual will be held at 11.30 a.m. The chariots will be pulled thereafter around 12 noon.



After the Supreme court’s decision in favour of Rath Yatra, the District Administration has imposed a curfew in Puri for the Yatra.

The public has been requested not to enter any part of the district during this period. Around fifty platoons of police have been deployed.

Only selective servitors and police officials will be allowed to pull the chariots of the Lords.

Moreover, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made a special appeal to the people of Puri to observe COVID guidelines and keep themselves and their families safe.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the nation on the occasion of Rath Yatra, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha.

In his message, the President hoped that the Lord blesses everyone with courage and determination in the fight against COVID-19 and brings good health and joy to all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. In his message, Mr Modi hoped that the occasion brings prosperity, health and happiness to the lives of people.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will be telecast live by DD and other channels. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said this was suggested by National Vice President of BJP Jay Panda.

The Minister also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.