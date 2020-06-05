World Environment Day celebrated at Hindustan Zinc

Udaipur : Our earth is the only planet we have to live on and caring for its wellbeing should be our moral responsibility. Sustainable development is not a place we reach, but a journey that we need to continue. Although filled with challenges like bushfires, climate change and one of the biggest global pandemics, the year 2020 has given humankind a big learning – respect nature and its biodiversity. This has indeed demonstrated the interdependence of humans on nature and the need to respect each other’s co-existence.

Maintaining social distancing norms to celebrate the occasion, Hindustan Zinc conducted a small plantation drive at their Head Office in Udaipur. The company’s senior management adopted and planted saplings within the office premises and will monitor the growth of these plants as a responsible and environment conscious citizen.

Speaking on this responsible celebration Hindustan Zinc CEO – Mr. Sunil Duggal said, “Caring for the environment is a collective responsibility and is non-negotiable for sustainable development. On this World Environment Day let us resolute to be sensible & be responsible. After all, sustainability is not our choice, it’s our responsibility.”

To avoid social gatherings in view of regulations for COVID-19, the company conducted an innovative virtual plantation drive across locations to ensure their commitment towards environment and biodiversity. Under this initiative employees registered for plants to be planted on their behalf by the company. Several activities like bird photography contest, poster making competition, PUC camps, and biodiversity awareness sessions were conducted throughout the week to sensitize the employees on environment.

Such small plantation drives were conducted across all locations of Hindustan Zinc, maintaining social distancing norms but at the same time contributing towards the environment. Along with the CEO – Mr. Sunil Duggal, saplings at the Head Office were also planted by Dy. CEO – Mr. Arun Misra, Head Corporate Services – Mr. V Jayaraman; Head HSE – Mr. Rajinder Singh Ahuja and Company Secretary – Mr. Rajendra Pandwal were also present.