World community should isolate nations that sponsor terrorism, says Vice President

Expressing his concern over the increasing scourge of terrorism, the Vice President appealed to the United Nations to complete the deliberations and adopt India’s long-pending proposal of the ‘Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

He said, there is also a need to reform the UN and create a more inclusive and equitable world order. The Vice President was virtually addressing the gathering at an event organised to present Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence 2020 to Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation for her philanthropic work by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management. Mr Naidu stressed on the need for all the nations, particularly those in South Asia, to come together to promote peace, eradicate poverty, improve socio-economic conditions of the masses and wipe out the menace of terrorism.