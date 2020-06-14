World Blood Donor Day being observed with theme Safe blood saves lives

Blood is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions and supports complex medical and surgical procedures.

Blood is vital for treating the wounded during emergencies like natural disasters, accidents and armed conflicts. It has an essential, life-saving role in maternal care.

The day is also an important occasion for all governments, national health authorities and national blood services to provide adequate infrastructures to increase collection of blood from regular unpaid blood donors.

