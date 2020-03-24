World battles Covid-19

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases go past three lakh twenty five thousand worldwide with over 14,000 deaths reported. The Death toll in Italy have crossed 5,500.

Several countries go into lockdown mode to stop further spread of the disease. The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is “accelerating”, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country.

Addressing the media in Geneva, WHO director-general, called for political commitment and said he would address the Group of 20 leaders this week and ask them to work together to boost production of vital protective gear for healthcare workers.