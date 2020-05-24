Work on Udaipur-Ahmedabad gauge conversion can be commenced from first week of June

Udaipur : The work of gauge conversion in the remaining segment between Dungarpur to Raigad has been caught for three months due to Corona virus infection. There are no probabilities of employees celebrating Holi in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. However, the Railway Construction Department has spoken to the contractors to get the people back. It is feasible to return workers from rail site visitors beginning June 1.

The 70 km stretch from Dungarpur to Samalaji in Udaipur-Himmatnagar gauge conversion is the biggest of the North Western Railway. Work has been going on always for the closing eight-nine years in getting ready this track. To whole the work soon, extra than 20 senior officers of Railway Construction Department, Signal Department etc. and a thousand personnel and workers had been engaged day and night. In view of the inspection of the Railway Safety Commissioner in April, the officers had extended the pace of pre-Holi work at the railway stations, whilst ninety percentage work has been carried out from Dungarpur to Samalaji railway station.

The dyeing, portray of railway station constructions have additionally been accomplished and the work of laying sign cable is additionally in the ultimate stage. Booking windows, metal chairs for seating of passengers, workplaces of officers and personnel are ready. The railway song has been organized for walking the teach at a pace of a hundred and ten to one hundred twenty km per hour, with some work last at some places. Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are presently caught with the return of most of the employees to their houses due to the lockdown of the Corona infection. The people are continuously being contacted through the contractor.