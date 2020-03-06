Women’s T20 World Cup: India to take on Australia in finals

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia after their last-four clash against England was washed out in Sydney on Thursday.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually, the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled.

In the second rain-hit semifinal, Australia defeated South Africa by five runs. Set a revised 98 from 13 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after Australia made 134 for five off their 20 overs, the South Africans managed 92 for five.

India had topped Group ‘A’ with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group ‘B’ with three wins and a defeat. England had ended runners-up in the previous edition.

In the earlier seven editions, India had never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.

They began with a win over defending champions Australia and went from strength to strength after that, beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to top group A with eight points from four matches.