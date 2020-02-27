Women’s T20 World Cup: India to face New Zealand

The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among the top two teams from Group A and B.

In the two matches so far, the Indian team has been impressive both in batting and bowling.

New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.