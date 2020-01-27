Woman lodges FIR against husband, inlaws over triple talaq

Udaipur : A 20-year old woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband and inlaws for mental and physical harassment as well as forcing her to leave their home by uttering triple talaq. Asma Siddiqui, wife of Ahmed Raza, resident of Dholi Bawri in Udaipur city gave the complaint to IG Binita Thakur which has been lodged at the Dhanmandi police station on Monday.

Asma told the police that she lived with her husband and his family in Salumber town and was ill treated by them. She said she hailed from a poor family and her parents could not afford the dowry demands of her inlaws. They wanted to get rid of her so that Ahmed could remarry. Asma said that her sister-in law and her friends connived a plan to tarnish her image. They took her to a religious event two months back where they introduced her to one Sarfaraz who befriended her.

Later her inlaws took away her mobile without her permission and spread her private pictures and text messages to many people in the community. Asma said that they even made calls to many people whom she didnt knew causing her much shame in front of others. The woman said that Ahmed took the opportunity by putting her in a bad light and uttered triple talaq forcing her to return to her parents home. The complaint has been registered under 498A and 354 of the IPC as well as provisions under the Muslim Women (protection of rights on marriage) Act, 2019.