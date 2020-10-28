Woman killed after house catches fire in Chittorgarh, 4 injured | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : A woman was killed while four other family members sustained severe burn injuries when a three storey house caught fire in the early morning on Monday in Pratapnagar area of Chittorgarh city.

The house owner Vinod Phulwani, a BJP leader jumped off from the terrace of the first floor to save himself and got his legs fractured. Two of the four people injured were brought and admitted in Udaipur hospital after being referred. The woman who died was identified as Phulwani’s younger sister Arti (45) who had come to meet her mother and brother on Sunday with her husband Dileep and daughter Kanak. They were to leave on Monday to attend some ceremony in Udaipur.

The incident is said to have occurred due to a short circuit, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya visited the spot and went to meet the victims in the hospital. SP Deepak Bhargava too went to the spot and took details of the incident.

According to police sources, the fire broke out around 4 am when the family members were fast asleep. The flames engulfed the entire building by the time the inmates could understand anything. Electric current ran along the railings of the stair case. Arti was electrocuted as she tried to ran towards the terrace to escape. Dileep and daughter Kanak sustained severe burn injuries while Phulwani’s wife Preeti (50), mother Savitri (78) and daughters Khushbu and Neha escaped after the rescue team brought them out safely.

The neighbors informed the area councillor Manoj Bhojwani who immediately informed the police and fire brigade around 4.30 am. ” Arti sustained electric shock and got stuck to it as she was running towards the terrace. Her husband tried to save her and got burnt in turn” Bhojwani said. The flames later charred the woman. Dileep and Kanak are admitted in Udaipur and the latter’s condition is said to be serious. Savitri and Vinod are admitted in Chittorgarh hospital.

Their domestic help Moti escaped narrowly. A major portion of the hall area was charred as it took more almost an hour for the fire fighters to douse the flames completely. Belongings inside the rooms were safe while those in the hall area were completely charred. Glass frames, window panes and television exploded due to the fire.

