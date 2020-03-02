Woman gang-raped over night inside moving car in Udaipur, 3 detained

Udaipur : An Agra based woman was allegedly abducted and raped by five to six men in a moving car in Udaipur on Sunday night. The rape survivor works for an event management firm and was staying in a hotel with her Mumbai based accomplice under Goverdhan Vilas police station area of the city.

The rape survivor lives in a rented house in sector 9 here while her accomplice also works in the same event management firm and lives with his family. The two had gone to a highway hotel for dinner and were walking back towards their car when one of the gang member approached them and sought help in knowing direction. As they were speaking to him,others arrived and took them on gun point. They took both of them to various places including Haldighati, Kewde ki naal, Debari and RIICO area. The accused took away their belongings and deserted them on the road in the wee hours.

The men drove the car to several places across the city and in rural secluded pockets where they took turns to sexually assault her. ” The rape survivor along with her friend and the proprietor of the event management firm came to GoverdhanVilas police station on Monday late evening and gave this complaint. She has been taken for medical examination and based on her report our teams have visited several places to seek video footage.

Three persons have been detained on the basis of primary information while we are searching all the other accused too” Additional SP Anant Kumar told the media. DySP Girva Prem Dhande has been given the investigation charge. According to sources the rape survivor had narrated the incident to her boss immediately after the men released them ,however the boss did not report the matter to police immediately and it was late evening when they turned up at the police station.