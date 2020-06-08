WMO lauds IMD for accurate prediction of cyclone Amphan

In a letter to IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, WMO Secretary General E Manaenkova said the cyclone advisories were provided to the WMO and in particular Bangladesh which was also affected by the storm.

The letter said that the accurate prediction of the genesis, track, intensity, landfall point and time as well as associated weather like storm surge, rainfall and wind by the IMD and Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones, New Delhi with a lead period of more than three days has immensely helped in their early response and actions. Amphan had hit the Sunderbans and West Bengal coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on May 20.

The Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones over the North Indian Ocean is based in Delhi. Through it, the IMD provides cyclone-related information to all the related countries in the North Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The WMO is part of the UN.