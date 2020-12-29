With Rahul away, Priyanka emerges as crisis manager in Congress with her infectious positivity

New Delhi : With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again away on personal business, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen stepping forward and proactively taking charge of party affairs.

On Monday, when Rahul Gandhi missed the party’s 136th Foundation Day celebration event as he is travelling abroad to see his grandmother, and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi couldn’t attend the event due Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka Gandhi took charge.

She not only participated in the programme, but her presence was also noted when she engaged with media on the issue of protesting farmers. The Congress General Secretary attacked Central Government and said, “It is a sin to use the kind of words they are using for farmers. Government is answerable to farmers. The government should listen to them and take back the laws.”

During Monday’s event, she also interacted with party workers, and they felt connected her and found her “positivity infectious”. Eyewitnesses said that when Priyanka Gandhi was escorted to the main porch of the party headquarters, she surprised everyone and turned towards the women workers of Sewa Dal for a chat and a quick selfie.